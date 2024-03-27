111,110 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,569,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.19% of PVH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PVH by 281.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Stock Up 1.6 %

PVH opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

