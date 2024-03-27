283 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 283 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $316.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

