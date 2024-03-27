28,393 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.