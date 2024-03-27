38,813 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -19.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

