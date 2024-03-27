Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.27

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.27 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.71). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 55.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 358,358 shares.

Accsys Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.58. The firm has a market cap of £133.05 million, a P/E ratio of -252.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

