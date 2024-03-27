Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Stock Price Up 31.9%

Shares of Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) rose 31.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,514,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,092% from the average daily volume of 127,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.
Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.
Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
