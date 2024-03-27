Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Stock Price Up 31.9%

Shares of Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) rose 31.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,514,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,092% from the average daily volume of 127,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Get Adamas One alerts:

Adamas One Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Adamas One

Adamas One Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas One Corp. ( NASDAQ:JEWL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adamas One as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.