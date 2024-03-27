Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

GOOGL opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

