Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.74 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

