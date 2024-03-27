Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

