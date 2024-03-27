Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

