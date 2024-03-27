Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.90

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.90 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 54.11 ($0.68). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 94,600 shares trading hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,800.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

