Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is City Holding Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $169.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.