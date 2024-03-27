Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 2nd Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.71 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.