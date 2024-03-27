ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.69. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 28,574 shares traded.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $6,801,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.