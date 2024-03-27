Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 780.1% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

