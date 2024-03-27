Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.37 and traded as low as C$6.23. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.27, with a volume of 166,756 shares traded.
AX.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.35%.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
