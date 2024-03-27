Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 7,183 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

