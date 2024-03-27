ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $383.97

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 383.97 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 388.30 ($4.91). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 378.70 ($4.79), with a volume of 1,488,996 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.58) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 533 ($6.74).

The firm has a market cap of £451.90 million, a PE ratio of -177.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 383.97.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($59,964.62). Insiders own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

