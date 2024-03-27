Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.