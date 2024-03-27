Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 365 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

