AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.54

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and traded as high as $40.92. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.
AtkinsRéalis Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.
About AtkinsRéalis
AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.
