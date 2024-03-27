Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.94. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,753,223 shares changing hands.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATOS shares. StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.