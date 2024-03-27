ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.90

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.90 and traded as low as $36.48. ATS shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 99,378 shares traded.
ATS Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.