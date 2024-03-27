B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 367 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 33,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $195.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average is $163.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $126.22 and a 52 week high of $200.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

