Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $421.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $272.05 and a one year high of $430.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.34.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

