BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.54

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 223619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
BCE Trading Up 0.1 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 175.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
