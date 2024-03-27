BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.90. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.
BioCorRx Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.
BioCorRx Company Profile
BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.
