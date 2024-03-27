BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,181,178 shares changing hands.

BioSolar Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About BioSolar

(Get Free Report)

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.