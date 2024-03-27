Bitcoin Depot Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTM)

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BTM opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

