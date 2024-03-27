BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.72

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.00. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 73,371 shares changing hands.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.