BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.72

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.00. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 73,371 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
