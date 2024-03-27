BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

BLK opened at $820.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $803.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

