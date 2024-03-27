Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.59.

Block Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 475.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

