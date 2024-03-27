Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

OBDC opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

