Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,661.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,577.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,310.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

