Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04), with a volume of 188,120 shares traded.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 27.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

