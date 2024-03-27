Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.72. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,487,307 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $32.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

