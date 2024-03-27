Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTM)

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BTM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

