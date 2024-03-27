Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $316.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.