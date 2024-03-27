Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.77

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $16.40. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 106,548 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
