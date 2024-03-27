Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.77

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $16.40. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 106,548 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,602,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,436,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after buying an additional 143,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,691,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 107,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 61,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

