Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $873.56

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 873.56 ($11.04) and traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.49). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.74), with a volume of 1,595 shares.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £163.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,545.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 829.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 873.56.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,000.00%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.