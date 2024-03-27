Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 780.1% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,787,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

