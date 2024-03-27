Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.72

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.72 and traded as high as C$30.96. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 231,342 shares.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.72.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3534813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.