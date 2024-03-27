Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.56.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$8.20 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.4604439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Corporate insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

