Capstone Copper’s (CS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CS stock opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.13. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.4604439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.