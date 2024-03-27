CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.64

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and traded as high as $10.06. CareDx shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 577,161 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $495.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.42.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
