CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.64

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and traded as high as $10.06. CareDx shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 577,161 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $495.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 174,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

