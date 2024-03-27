Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.83

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.83 and traded as high as C$13.44. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 640 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$510.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.61.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

