CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.42.

CarMax Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

KMX opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

