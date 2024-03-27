Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

