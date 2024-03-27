Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as high as C$2.80. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 533 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

