Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $261.97

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.97 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.31). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.25), with a volume of 104,396 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The firm has a market cap of £387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Rimmington sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.29), for a total value of £21,291.40 ($26,906.86). 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

